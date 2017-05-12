Law firm hosts juvenile court panel discussion

The Law Firm of Rice, Amundsen, & Caperton, PLLC ( 275 Jefferson Avenue in Memphis) is hosting a panel discussion about the Shelby County Juvenile Court system.

The discussion is set for May 18, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Organizers say the event will be open for "attorneys, media, etc., to voice inputs, ideas and opinions on the present and future of our Juvenile Court." Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michaels and the candidate for Juvenile Court Clert Robert Hill are expected to attend.

The discussion will cover topics including but not limited to: converting Juvenile Court to digital and developing a new system for attorneys that will delay time spend at court.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.