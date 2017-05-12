Melissa McCarthy rolls through NYC streets on podium as Sean Spicer

Spicey is back.

Melissa McCarthy was spotted in Manhattan in full costume as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, riding her rolling podium down the middle of the street.

McCarthy can be heard yelling at cars as she rolls by as her Saturday Night Live characterization of Spicer.

The things you see in New York City. Melissa McCarthy riding Sean Spicer's podium through Midtown #SNL pic.twitter.com/BEorGZ15yS — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017

McCarthy is hosting SNL this week, so now might be a good time to invest in chewing gum stock.

McCarthy on Saturday Night Live will air Saturday night

