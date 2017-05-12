Monday at 10: Beware of door-to-door pavement work

These viewers explain to Andy Wise how the company offered to pave their driveway. (Source WMC Action News 5)

A Mid-South consumer says she feels hurt after paying $9,000 for pavement work that turned out sub-par. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Customers reported a road maintenance company doing less than favorable work for a hefty price and confusing consumers with an official-looking Shelby County work truck.

Enter Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise. He tracked the company down to get answers.

"They said they were with the "road department"...we have excess...we're working on such-and-such a road...and we have some leftover, and it's your lucky day, you know, kind of thing," one consumer said.

Monday at 10 p.m., Andy Wise will break down how this drive by business' questionable sales pitch is perfectly legal.

