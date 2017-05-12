Memphis extends head coach Mike Norvell through 2021

University of Memphis will be keeping head football coach Mike Norvell around for a bit longer.

Athletic director Tom Bowen announced Friday that the school has extended Norvell’s contract through the 2021 season—an extension of one year.

In addition, the salary pool for the entire football staff, including assistant coaches, increased by $250,000.

"Coach Norvell is one of the best coaches in America,” said UofM President Dr. M. David Rudd. “We’re thrilled with the progress he's made in such a short time and look forward to many good years to come."

Norvell thrived in his first season as Tigers coach, tying an FBS record for wins as a first-year head coach with eight in a year that many projected Memphis to have a down season.

The offense under Norvell was the second-best in school history, setting a school record in touchdown passes.

"I am extremely thankful to be the head coach at the University of Memphis," said Head Coach Mike Norvell. “I am grateful to Dr. Rudd, Tom Bowen and the Board of Trustees for their support of me and, especially, our staff. At the conclusion of our season, my number one focus was to keep continuity with our staff. This commitment from the University allows us to do that."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.