AG Sessions calls out Memphis in plan to reduce crime in America

Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited Memphis while discussing a plan to cut back on crime.

Sessions is directing federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies that is sure to send more people to prison and for much longer terms.

Sessions said his directive is a "key part of President Trump's promise to keep America safe."

Sessions on Friday explained his new memo to prosecutors, saying a tougher approach is necessary for public safety. He cited the country's opioid addiction and rising murder rates in cities such as Chicago and Memphis, Tennessee.

Sessions said drugs and violence go hand-in-hand. His memo tells prosecutors to charge steeper crimes that would trigger long, mandatory minimum prison sentences.

Critics said the Sessions approach is a return to failed drug war policies that disproportionately hurt minority communities.

Sessions' predecessor, Eric Holder, said his rollback of Obama-era charging and sentencing policies is "dumb on crime."

Holder said Sessions is ignoring bipartisan support for sentencing changes in telling the nation's federal prosecutors to charge the most serious crimes against most suspects. The change would trigger longer prison sentences.

Sessions' policy memo rescinds Holder's policies that discouraged prosecutors from seeking mandatory minimum sentences for some nonviolent, lower-level drug offenders. Holder's plan, known as "Smart on Crime," was an effort to ease federal prison overcrowding and preserve Justice Department resources for more serious, violent criminals.

