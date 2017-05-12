Cordova student accepted to M.I.T., 4 Ivy League schools

Inside Saint Benedict at Auburndale High School is senior Raymond Wynne, one of the smartest students in the Mid-South.



"I was expecting maybe one school to accept me," Wynne said.



It wasn’t just one school that accepted him though – he got into M.I.T. and four Ivy League schools.

With his 4.9 GPA and ACT score of 35, the SBA valedictorian decided to take his love of physics and math to M.I.T.



"It's extremely satisfying," says Wynne.



It's also impressive since he's the first SBA student to attend M.I.T. in more than 15 years.

The man who helped foster Wynn's love for science was his physics teacher Blair Seymour. He said what makes his star student stand out is not only his intelligence but his work ethic.



"It really is work hard and put your best foot forward," Seymour said. "There's no telling what can happen."



Wynn hopes to become an astronaut after he finishes at M.I.T. and has his sights set on one place in particular



"Hopefully I can step on that Red Planet," Wynne said.



It’s a step he said would not have been possible without teachers like Seymour.

Wynne is one of only 20 students in the nation to be accepted into the State Department's National Security Language Initiative.

This summer he will be in Washington D.C. studying Russian as part of his goal to become an astronaut.

