Man charged with murder of pregnant woman in DeSoto County

A man faces murder charges in the death of a pregnant woman found dead near a burned car in DeSoto County.

Lashanda Otis was found dead next to her car Tuesday, May 2. However, DeSoto County Sheriff’s investigators said Otis was killed on May 1.

Demario Dansberry is charged with Otis’ death. He is charged with capital murder and is being held at the Shelby County Jail in Tennessee while he waits extradition to Mississippi.

Investigators found Otis and the burned car on Graves Road, a rural road in DeSoto County near Lake Cormorant.

Otis was a mother of three and was pregnant at the time of her death.

