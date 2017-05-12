FedEx hit by worldwide cyberattack

FedEx appears to be one of the companies hit during a worldwide cyberattack.

The shipping giant released the following statement about how the company is handling the situation:

“Like many other companies, FedEx is experiencing interference with some of our Windows-based systems caused by malware. We are implementing remediation steps as quickly as possible. We regret any inconvenience to our customers.”

Hospitals, infrastructure departments, and other businesses around the world report computer problems related to the cyberattack.

