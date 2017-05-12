Stray bullet strikes woman a block away

Two people were shot in the 800 block of Annie Street, near Vollintine Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway.

According to a neighbor, a woman was sitting in her home when the bullet came through the window and struck her. The bullet was fired from a block away.

A second shooting victim is at the hospital. The condition of that individual is not know at this time.

