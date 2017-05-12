Man convicted in 2014 shooting of longtime acquaintance

A man has been convicted of shooting a longtime acquaintance in 2014.

Mandon Rogers, 43, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder for shooting a man as he walked up the stairs to his North Memphis home.

Rogers was found guilty of firing four shots at the man on September 27, 2014. He suffered gunshot wounds to the right thigh and right hip.

Investigators said the two men had been in an argument several days before the shooting.

Rogers was also convicted of employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22.

