USPS hosts food drive to ‘stamp out hunger’

You can "fill the bag" to help stamp out hunger across the Mid-South.

On Saturday, May 13, postal carriers will collect nonperishable food items for their "Fill the Bag" food drive.

Every day, more than 10 million adults struggle with hunger because they don't have money or can't get to the grocery store.

You can leave donations by your mailbox in the brown bag left by postal carriers to be donated to local food banks.

They will be picked up Saturday during your usual delivery time.

Visit USPS’s website for more information.

