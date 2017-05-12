Broncos WR, Memphis native Marlon Brown gives back

On Sundays during the NFL season, Memphis native and Denver Broncos wide receiver Marlon Brown spends his time catching touchdowns.

During the off season, Brown prefers a game of dodgeball or a foot race at Harding Academy where he went to school.

"It's a real blessing for me to come back and do this,” Brown said. “I know when I was here I never saw a guy from my school or that I actually went to school with or went to the exact same institute make it to the league or nothing like that."

That's why Brown actively participates in events organized by Genetics Sports Consulting and Events like his appearance at Harding Academy on Friday, May 12.

Genetics Sports President Gene Robinson is also a Memphis native and said it's important for children in the inner city to have positive role models to look up to.

"Two-hundred and twenty plus homicides we've had in the city,” Robinson said. “It's just our duty. Myself. Marlon Brown. We come back to the city to give these kids something to dream about."

Through Gene's program, the two are also promoting a healthy lifestyle by encouraging physical activity. They’ve even partnered with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to explain the benefits of exercise and eating a balanced diet.

"It's real big right now,” Brown said. “I didn't grow up in the technology age. We were always outside from ages six to 13, and those are usually your most active years to go outside and play. I'm just real glad Le Bonheur came out and helped out and gave a message as well.”

Brown and Robinson will partner up again on Saturday, May 20 along with six other Memphis area NFL Players for the fifth annual "Make the Right Call" football camp.

Brown and Robinson said it's a free NFL camp that helps promote positive behavior along with a drug free and active lifestyle.

“We're all from different parts of Memphis,” Brown said. “We all went to different schools, like public and private. It's good to show that it doesn't matter where you go or where you start it's about how you finish in life. So I'm just trying to give hope to people, because that's all you need is a little bit of hope.”

Click here to download a registration form for the football camp.

