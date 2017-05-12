2017 St. Jude Dream Home helps children like Jordyn

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is nearly complete.

The home is a 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Rossville, Tennessee. It is approximately 3,000 square feet and features an executive kitchen with a walk-in pantry. It also has an oversized laundry area and a master suite with a salon bath and double walk-in closets.

St. Jude's Dream Home fundraiser is one of the main ways the children's research hospital raises money every year. The fundraiser allows people to reserve $100 raffle tickets that will be drawn to see who wins the home.

You can secure your tickets by calling 1-800-224-6681 or clicking here. Tickets are $100 apiece and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Money raised during the Dream Home fundraiser helps children like Jordyn.

"Jordyn’s smile. There’s a lot behind that smile. It’s warming, and it's inviting and it says, 'Hey, I'm still a kid," Jordyn's mom, Chastity, said.

"What side of the horse has more hair?" Jordyn asked after being asked if she knew any jokes. "The outside."

"Jordan was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia December 1, 2014. It was almost as if someone I just came to snatch all of the breath out of me. I had so many questions. How? Where did this come from how did his blind side us? Was a lying dormant? Immediately my mind went to will she survived this?" Chastity said. "Jordyn’s doctor referred her to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where the survival rate for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia is 94 percent. And we were met with warmness as soon as we walked to the door. So instantly I felt that I wasn't alone when I got here. I had extended family. The level of care here at St. Jude is mind blowing. It’s just like wow. She's been in remission a year now but were still fighting. So some days she’s good. Some days it's like hmmm. But her smile no matter how she's feeling she’ll have that smile."

"Where do pencils go on vacation?"Jordyn asked as part of another joke. "Pennsylvania! Ha, that was funny."

"St. Jude took care of everything. I didn't have to worry about paying for anything. I don't have enough words in my heart to say thank you. Because it saved my life. It saved my daughter’s life. It saved our family. That's why these doctors are here that's why the staff is here to help cure cancer," Chastity said.

