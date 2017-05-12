Statue dedicated to Bobby Blue Bland, founding member of Beale Streeters

A blues legend was honored in Downtown Memphis Friday with the dedication of a statue.

The statue of Robert Calvin "Bobby" Bland, known professionally as Bobby Blue Bland, was dedicated at South Main Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The 83-year-old blues legend was a founding member of the Beale Streeters, a group that included the likes of legend B.B.King.

Bland is a member of the Blues Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997.

Some of Bland's greatest successes came from the 1957 hit "Farther Up the Road", which took the Number 1 spot on the R&B chart. He followed that hit up by releasing hits such as "Little Boy Blue", Cry, Cry, Cry", "I Pity the Fool", and "Turn On Your Love Light."

Bland died in 2013 as the result of complications from an ongoing illness.

