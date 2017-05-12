Levitt Shell cancels Friday concert due to weather - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Levitt Shell cancels Friday concert due to weather

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Levitt Shell
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Levitt Shell canceled Friday's Fearless First concert due to rain. 

The concert will be rescheduled for another date. 

The reschedule date will be determined in the next few days and posted next week.

