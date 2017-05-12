Date set for St. Jude Dream Home open house

Construction on the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is officially underway. Friday, crews broke ground on what will be the Mid-South's 18th dream home.More >>
We’re counting down the days until the grand opening of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home built by Southern Serenity Homes.More >>
Levitt Shell canceled Friday's Fearless First concert due to rain.More >>
A blues legend was honored in Downtown Memphis on Friday with the dedication of a statue.More >>
Multiple agencies partnered together in a two-day prostitution sting operation in Dyersburg that landed two men in jail and 10 cited for patronizing prostitution.More >>
Pastors, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, are demanding more city contracts be awarded to minority businesses.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.More >>
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
A fire hazard has prompted the recall of certain Carrier brand and Bryant brand heat pumps used for heating and cooling homes.More >>
