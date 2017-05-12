Date set for St. Jude Dream Home open house

Construction on the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is officially underway. Friday, crews broke ground on what will be the Mid-South's 18th dream home.

We’re counting down the days until the grand opening of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home built by Southern Serenity Homes.

The doors open Saturday, May 20 for tours starting at 10:00 a.m.

Through June 18, the St. Jude Dream Home will be open for tours on Saturdays, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays, from noon to 5:00 p.m.

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home has 3-bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an estimated 3,000 square feet.

The home is worth an estimated $465,000, but you can win it for as little as $100.

To reserve your ticket, click here or call 1-800-224-6681.

