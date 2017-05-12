VH1 helps Memphis students honor late teacher

With the help of the television network VH1, students at one Mid-South school were able to honor their music teacher who was killed during a home invasion.

The tremendous talent at Belle Forest Community School brought out VH1's Save the Music Foundation, and a special performance honored a beloved teacher.



These students have the heart, brain, and courage it takes to ease on down the road and perform the Broadway classic The Wiz.



VH1 recently recognized their talent and dedicated a piano to Belle Forrest Community School.



“It's exciting because all of these people came to see you and your friends and family,” said student Shiloh Sanders.



It's all part of the foundation's efforts to raise awareness and restore music education in public schools.



“It's kind of that stamp of approval that we are doing what's necessary to make the best of our kids,” said dance teacher Karlos Nicholas.



The new piano is also a dedicated in memory of the school's late music teacher Christopher Waters.



Waters was killed in a home invasion in December 2016 before he had the opportunity to see his students perform.



“It was kind of cool when I heard that he wanted me to play Dorothy,” Sanders said.



Students and teachers say Waters’ legacy and love for music will forever keep him close to their hearts.



“It's definitely his dream because he only wanted the best and only wanted to showcase our kids in the best way possible,” Nichols said.

“He taught me so much, he taught me how to handle myself as a young lady and I just thank him for that,” said student Laila Moore.

You can support these students Friday night as they put on their performance of "The Wiz."

The show starts at 6 p.m. at Belle Forest Community School on Ridgeway Road, and tickets are being sold at the door.

