Soul Fish employees robbed at gunpoint behind restaurant

Two Soul Fish employees were robbed at gunpoint in an alley behind the restaurant.

Now, Memphis police are looking for the person responsible.

Police cars rode up and down Cooper Street one day after police say two employees at Soul Fish were robbed at gunpoint outside after getting off work.



“I did hear about a robbery happening over here,” said Mack Polk, who lives nearby.



Polk said he eats here all the time and usually feels safe.

Police said both employees were standing outside by a dumpster when a man wearing a black hoodie and a red mask approached them, pointing a gun.

One man ran off after his coworker was hit by the gun, and the suspect then ran away.



“Leave work and come outside and get robbed, no one needs to go through that period,” Polk said.



This comes days after police say two women were carjacked leaving a Cooper Young car.

In the past month, police have been called out 141 times in a one-mile radius, which includes part of Orange Mound and parts of south Memphis. The calls were mostly for car breaks in and simple assaults.



Jason Whitworth is a volunteer for the Cooper Young Neighborhood Watch. He said they've already put on 48 cameras in the area, and they're adding even more.



“If you come into Cooper Young to do bad things, we're going to take your picture,” Whitworth said.

No one is behind bars for the armed robbery. Soul Fish does have video cameras that may help track down the suspect and had no comment on Friday.

