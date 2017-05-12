Boxing could help Parkinson's patients improve quality of life

Rain will be likely this afternoon and early evening in the Mid-South.More >>
Inside Saint Benedict at Auburndale High School is senior Raymond Wynne, one of the smartest students in the Mid-South.More >>
In the midst of a funding crisis, one Memphis school played host to Governor Bill Haslam on Friday.More >>
A number of trees fell in the Mid-South, some landing on cars, as rain came through the area Friday.More >>
Workouts for the sport that pits well-trained athletes against each other in the ring could soon change the quality of life for Parkinson's patients.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
