Bolton High School baseball player signs with college

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Mid-South baseball player is headed to Michigan to hit the diamond.

Bolton High School baseball player Dalton Rayman signed with Glen Oaks Community College on Friday to play baseball. 

Rayman stands over 6 feet tall and plays primarily first base, with the secondary position of pitcher.

Congratulations to Dalton!

