Bartlett engineer charged in fatal train crash

The Bartlett native blamed for crashing an Amtrak in Philadelphia on May 12, 2015 has officially been charged.

Brandon Bostian was charged Friday with multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of causing or risking a catastrophe.

The charges come after a Philadelphia judge ordered prosecutors to file criminal charges against the engineer on Thursday, May 11.

Federal investigators looking into the crash said the train was speeding at 106 miles per hour before it derailed along a curve meant to be traveled at 50 miles per hour. They added that Bostian hit the emergency brakes moments before the crash, but only managed to slow the train to 102 miles per hour.

The crash killed eight people and injured hundreds more.

