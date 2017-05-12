Graduating class of 145 students receives over $30M in scholarships

They may be small, but the size of scholarship money handed out to them is anything but small.

Gestalt Community School's Power Center Academy High School has only 145 graduates in the Class of 2017.

But, those graduates have done impressive things - including racking up some big bucks for college.

Two of the top three graduates received full academic scholarships to Tennessee State University and the other top graduate received a scholarship to Howard University.

The school holds a 100 percent graduation rate and this year's graduating class received over $30 million in college scholarship money.

Congratulations to all the graduates of PCAHS for a job well done!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.