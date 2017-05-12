Memphis BLM bails out moms for Mother’s Day

With balloons and flowers in hand, Tiffany McDaniels hugged the people responsible for helping her bail out of jail.



"It means a lot because I miss my children," McDaniels said.



The mother of four spent a week in Shelby County Jail East Women's Facility and feared she would miss out on seeing her children on Mother's Day.



"I knew I was not going to get it had it not been for this lady,” McDaniels said.



But members of the official Black Lives Matter Memphis Chapter posted her bail. She is just one of eight women already bailed out so far by BLM in the Memphis area.

"If we really want to fight mass incarceration, then one of the places we can start is with abolishing money bail,” said Erica Perry with the BLM Memphis chapter.



Perry said so far, the group has fundraised $10,000 as a part of the bailout campaign. She said another 25,000 was kicked in from the National BLM Chapter, totaling $35,000 that will be spent right here in Memphis.



"The way the community has supported and shown love to women they haven't even laid eyes on,” Perry said.



The group plans on bailing out more mothers by Sunday, hopefully giving them a reason to smile like McDaniels.



"It really does touch people,” McDaniels said. “It changed my life, it really did.”

The group is bailing women who have been charged with minor offenses.

They also plan to hold a press conference Monday to discuss how many mothers made it home to their families for Mother's Day.

