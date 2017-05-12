Family of murdered pregnant woman believes more than 1 person was involved

A woman was shot and left to die next to her burning car on Monday night, according to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators search the area next to where the charred car was found. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A Memphis woman was found shot and charred by a burned car in DeSoto County Tuesday.

Questions still surround the death of a Mid-South mother found dead on a North Mississippi road. The man believed to be responsible for her murder has been charged, but the motive remains unclear.

Demario Dansberry is charged with the murder of a pregnant woman and mother of three and is being held at the Shelby County Jail. He is awaiting extradition to DeSoto County.

Lashanda Otis' family said they believe more than one person is involved in her murder.

"They didn't have to do that to her," Aretha Otis said. "She never did nothing to hurt nobody."

Aretha is Lashanda's sister. She said her family does not know the individual now charged with her sister's murder.

"We don't know anything about a Demario," she said.

Lashanda was from Helena West-Helena and was the mother of three young children. She was pregnant at the time of her murder.

Investigators said she was living with her boyfriend.

He was questioned and released.

DeSoto County investigators said Otis and Dansberry, who is from Memphis, knew each other but they are not saying how the two knew each other.

Otis' family is puzzled by it all.

"My sister didn't know anybody in Memphis," Aretha said. "Only people she knew was the baby daddy."

Aretha said the family believes more people are involved in the murder. DeSoto County investigators said they are not aware of any other suspects.

The family is asking for Dansberry to cooperate with investigators.

"Come out to the police and tell who all was in on my sister Lashonda Otis' murder so we can close this and have peace," Aretha said.

Dansberry has a brief prior criminal record that includes pleading guilty to theft of property under $500.

