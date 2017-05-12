City Watch issued for endangered missing teen

A city watch has been issued for a 17-year-old believed to be in danger.

Police say Brianna McKenzie was last seen Friday, May 11 at 6:30 a.m. when she was dropped off at Power Central Academy High School.

Brianna stands 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue skirt, black flats, a white polo shirt with a Power Center High School logo and a gray blazer.

Police also say she suffers from various mental disorders.

If you know her whereabouts, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or the Missing Persons Department at 901-636-4479.

