Endangered missing teen located; City Watch canceled - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Endangered missing teen located; City Watch canceled

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The city watch issued for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in danger has been canceled. 

Police said Brianna McKenzie was last seen Friday, May 12. She has since been located. 

She has been located, and police would like to thank the public's assistance finding her. 

