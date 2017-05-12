City Watch canceled for missing, endangered 26-year-old - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department canceled a city watch for a 26-year-old man they believe was in danger.

Joshua Winfrey went missing around 6 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of North Landing Way. He has since been found.

