Missing 26-year-old feared to be in danger

A 26-year-old man is missing and police fear he is in danger.

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for Joshua Winfrey.

Winfrey was last seen at around 6 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of North Landing Way.

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen driving in a late model white Chevy Silverado with green writing on the vehicle.

Police believe he might have had a handgun with him.

If you know the location of Winfrey, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

