City leaders continue push for new veterans home in Memphis

The push continues for a way to better house some of the more than 80,000 veterans in the Memphis-Shelby County area.

Memphis city councilmen Edmund Ford and Frank Colvett have long been pushing for another home in the area. Friday they announced that a grant has been requested for a second home in Memphis.

Ford said the fact that our region has the highest number of retired veterans only underscores the need for the facility.

"We as a city can collaboratively say it's time for us to put our best step forward in supporting and appreciating our veterans," Ford said.

A 144-bed facility is located in Arlington, but the next closest home in almost 150 miles away.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.