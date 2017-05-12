MS makes it easier to find utility jobs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MS makes it easier to find utility jobs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Listen up, Mississippi job seekers! 

The agency that regulates Mississippi utilities says they are now offering a one-stop shop for people who are looking for a job on its website.

The state public service commission says utilities need line workers, accountants, human resource professionals and engineers among others.

Click here to see a list of available jobs.

