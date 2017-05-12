Chicken Salad Chick coming to Olive Branch

Chicken salad fans can get their fix when Chicken Salad Chick arrives in Olive Branch, Mississippi later this month.

The dine-in restaurant serves 15 different flavors of homemade chicken salad, as well as deli sandwiches, soups, and sides.

Chicken Salad Chick is the brainchild of founder Stacy Brown of Auburn, Alabama, who started the business in 2008.

Since then, the restaurant has spread throughout the Southeast. The Olive Branch location opens on May 24 at 5135 Goodman Road, STE 100.

Whether you’re more of a Sassy Scotty or a Fancy Nancy, there’s something on the menu for everyone.

For more details, visit their website here.

