Man dies after setting himself on fire on Facebook Live

A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.

The fire happened in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue just after midnight.

According to Memphis Police Department, Jared McLemore was attempting suicide.

Police said he was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition with severe burns on his body. He later died from his injuries.

“It was the most horrific thing I've seen,” witness Kim Koehler said.

The video is tough to watch, and it's graphic. The Facebook Live video posted by McLemore shows him pouring gas on himself. A short time later, he's seen on fire.

“This gentleman comes breaking into the bar totally on fire, head to foot,” witness Jim Duckworth said.

Koehler saw the man running inside Murphy's Bar on fire Friday night. She and many others tried to help.

“All I cared about was getting the fire out and making sure my loved ones were safe,” Koehler said.

Nearby video surveillance nearby shows the fire inside the bar and people running out.

Police also said a second man was burned and taken to a hospital after he tried to kick the lighter away.

Koehler said she knows McLemore's ex-girlfriend, who works at Murphy's, and said he had a history of domestic violence.

Last year, McLemore threatened to kill his then girlfriend, according to court records. According to social media, McLemore said he suffered from bipolar disorder.

“He believed that suicide would be the ultimate revenge on her,” Koehler said.

Fran Mosley works at HM Dessert Lounge in Midtown next door and saw the burned spot in her parking lot Saturday morning. Her restaurant was closed when everything happened.

“It was just unbelievable for me,” Mosley said. “I was like ‘Oh my God, there's the burned spot right there in my driveway.’”

In response to the recent rise of violent Facebook Live postings – including those made by people harming themselves – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "We're working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner."

Facebook is also adding more than 3,000 people to its community operations team to make it easier to catch.

