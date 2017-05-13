Man dies after setting himself on fire on Facebook Live

A shootout inside the IHOP on East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven leaves two people injured.More >>
A shootout inside the IHOP on East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven leaves two people injured.More >>
If you wanted a taste of great food without the restaurant hassle, the Liberty Bowl was the place to be Saturday!More >>
If you wanted a taste of great food without the restaurant hassle, the Liberty Bowl was the place to be Saturday!More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
St. Andrews AME Church showered new mothers with gifts for the "Love Works Community Baby Shower" on Saturday.More >>
St. Andrews AME Church showered new mothers with gifts for the "Love Works Community Baby Shower" on Saturday.More >>
We're sending a High 5 to the Memphis Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.More >>
We're sending a High 5 to the Memphis Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>