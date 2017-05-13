MPD: Man sets himself on fire on Facebook live

A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.

The fire happened in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue just after mid-night.

According to Memphis Police Department, the man was attempting suicide. He reportedly poured gas on himself and set himself on fire.

Police said the man was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The man had severe burns to his body.

Another person also had burns after trying to kick away the lighter that the man dropped. That person was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

WMC Action News 5’s Jerry Askin is working to learn what led up to this incident. Stay with us for developments.

