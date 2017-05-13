City Watch canceled for missing 48-year-old woman - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City Watch canceled for missing 48-year-old woman

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police said a city watch issued for 48-year-old Lillie Jackson has been canceled. 

Jackson was last seen in the 3200 block of Hickory View Place on Saturday at about 11:15 a.m.

Police say she has been located and thank the public for their help finding her. 

