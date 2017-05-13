City Watch issued for missing, possibly suicidal woman

Memphis police need your help finding a missing woman believed to be in danger.

Police say Lillie Jackson, 48, was last seen in the 3200 block of Hickory View Place on Saturday at about 11:15 a.m.

Jackson became distraught and left in her white 2016 Hyundai Velostar hatchback after taking a handful of pills. Her license plate reads TN X8108S, and police say she may be suicidal.

She stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair worn in a mini afro and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and silver sandals.

If you know her whereabouts, contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or their Missing Persons Department at 901-636-4479.

