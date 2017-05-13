14-year-old critically hurt in shooting

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting took place in the 4500 block of Dearing Road around 2:30 p.m.

Neighbors said it was an unusual sight watching police investigate the area.

“We don't have problems like this in this neighborhood,” said Jack Coleman, neighborhood resident of 14 years. “Saw the crime scene tape and I couldn’t even get into my driveway.”



Upon seeing the yellow crime scene and the police lights, neighbors immediately thought the worst.



“First thing that came to my mind is somebody must have been shot because there was like five or six squad cars out here,” Coleman said.



That’s exactly what happened. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, and investigators said the victim's sister was the one to call 911.



“It's not good,” Coleman said. “I mean it's a terrible thing. You don't expect it to happen in this neighborhood, it's been a pretty good neighborhood.”



For neighbors, many of their questions center on the scene where the shooting happened at a home they say is vacant.



“I mean it's a really nice house,” Coleman said. “I believe it's been up for rent for maybe a month, six weeks something like that.”



So why was a teenager in the backyard, and how did a gun get involved? They say they've never had problems with this home in the past.



A neighborhood left uneasy with unanswered questions as police say they have a male in custody, who they believe is the shooter.



“I hope he makes a full recovery and I hope he's going to be okay,” Coleman said.



Memphis police said the male they have in custody right now is also a juvenile.

This is an ongoing investigation.

