14-year-old shot, in critical condition - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

14-year-old shot, in critical condition

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Memphis police confirm. 

Police say the shooting took place in the 4500 block of Dearing Road around 2:30 p.m. 

The teen was transported to Le Bonheur. 

One male is in custody at this time. Stay tuned for more details. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly