Memphis Air Show wows crowds with aerial acrobatics

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies (Source: Memphis Airshow)

Aerial acrobatics were on full display in the skies of the Mid-South on Saturday!

Civilians flocked to the annual Memphis Air Show in Millington to get a glimpse of the best pilots the U.S. and the world has to offer.

Among the teams taking the skies were the world famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Pilots said it's truly a privilege to do what they love in front of so many people.

“I've loved jets since I was a kid, it's a blessing to be able work on this team, to show the ability of the Viper,” said Staff Sergeant Kam Glowacki, who flew a U.S. Air Force F-16. “I mean, I never get tired of watching the show, I hope the crowd loves the show.”

If you missed out Saturday, you can still catch plenty of cool stunts on Sunday.

Gates open at 8 a.m., and the show runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

