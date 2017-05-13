Thousands celebrate Ole Miss spring graduation

Our own Sudu Upadhyay was one of Saturday's graduates! (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Ole Miss students took the next step in life on Saturday.

Thousands gathered to watch about 5,000 students received their diplomas in Oxford.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and presidential historian Jon Meacham served as the keynote speaker.

He urged graduates to remain engaged and improve themselves as well as their communities.

“I hope they live lives of great consequence,” Meacham said. “It's a critical time in the history of America and of the world. It's a critical time in our democracy, and the values of an education like Ole Miss are the values we need in the life of the Republic.”

We're also proud to say our very own Sudu Upadhyay was among those who walked across the stage.

Congrats to Sudu!

