Community baby shower gives free car seats - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Community baby shower gives free car seats

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

St. Andrews AME Church showed new mothers with gifts for the "Love Works Community Baby Shower" on Saturday.
 
The mothers received baskets full of baby items, pack 'n plays and car seats.
 
Our Jerica Philips was there and hosted a breakout workshop to support low-income mothers.

This is the twelfth year the event has been held.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly