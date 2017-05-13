MPD: Man drops off gunshot victim; runs away - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD: Man drops off gunshot victim; runs away

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are searching for a man who drove a gunshot victim at a hospital and ran away on foot. 

Police said the victim was dropped off Saturday at Methodist North Hospital at about 3:30 p.m. The gunshot victim has since passed away. 

The man who dropped off the victim was driving a white Ford Pickup truck. Police say he is either white or Hispanic, stands 5 feet tall, and weighs about 110 pounds. He has long curly hair and wore a grey hoodie, khaki pants, and black flip flops. 

He was last seen running south on Covington Pike. 

This is the seventy-fifth homicide in Memphis this year. 

If you have any information, please contact Memphis Police Department. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly