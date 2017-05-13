Graceland hosting job fair for part-time, full time positions - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Graceland hosting job fair for part-time, full time positions

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Attention all job seekers! 

Graceland and Elvis Presley’s Memphis are hosting a hiring event on Monday, May 15 for full-time and part-time positions.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Soundstage of the Elvis Presley’s Memphis Entertainment Complex, located at 3717 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Job seekers will be allowed to use the guest parking area that day between 9:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Applicants must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.

The following positions are available.

  • Tour Associates (Part Time)
  • Security Guards (Part Time)
  • Stables Associate (Part Time)
     
  • Janitorial/Ecology (Seasonal)
  • Food Service Associates (Seasonal)
  • Merchandise Associates (Seasonal)
  • Cash Control Associates (Seasonal)
  • Ticket Office Associates (Seasonal)
     
  • Janitorial/Ecology Lead (Full Time)
  • Ultimate VIP Guides (Full Time)
  • Cook (Full Time)
  • Food Service Lead (Full Time)
  • Electrician (Full Time)
  • Landscaping Groundskeeper (Full Time)

