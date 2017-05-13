Local foodies turn out for Mid-South Food Truck Festival

If you wanted a taste of great food without the restaurant hassle, the Liberty Bowl was the place to be Saturday!

The stadium hosted the popular Mid-South Food truck Festival all day long.

The event allows more than 50 food vendors from around the area to bring their food creations directly to consumers while showing off some of the great things Memphis has to offer.

“It's the food truck community in Memphis, people are actually seeking it out now,” said Stanley Perrin. “It's booming, you know, you have food truck parks, new trucks coming out, this whole culture, other cities have it and we're just now getting it and it's really starting to boom 4:50:17>

In addition to celebrating good food, the event also helps local nonprofits fundraise for their organization.

