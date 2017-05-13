Sorority gives $46K to college-bound teens

We're sending a High 5 to the Memphis Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

On Saturday, the sorority donated $1,000 each to 46 college-bound seniors from all across the city to help with their education as they head off to various schools around the nation.

Congratulations to the seniors and a job well done to the sorority!

