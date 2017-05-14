Facebook live video captures moments after Whitehaven IHOP shooting

A shootout inside the IHOP on East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven leaves two people injured.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, and the aftermath was caught on Facebook live.

The Facebook live video shows the scene moments after the shooting. A man, who had apparently been shot, is sitting outside of the IHOP asking for help.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The other man that was shot was treated on the scene.

Police have not released any suspect(s) information at this time.

