Good Samaritan killed breaking up domestic dispute at IHOP

A man is dead and two other people were injured after a shootout inside the IHOP on East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened after woman who works at IHOP got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend. The argument escalated and the ex-boyfriend began choking the woman.

A security guard and another man tried to break up the altercation. The ex-boyfriend then shot the two men, according to investigators.

The Facebook Live video shows the scene moments after the shooting. A man, who had apparently been shot, is sitting outside of the IHOP asking for help.

“Help me out, help me out!” the man screams, laying in pain on the sidewalk. “Help me out! Please! Now!”

Police said the 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries. The security guard that was shot was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

“The young guy tried to defuse the situation and that's when the older guy just started shooting,” said Kristin Jackson, who witnessed the shooting.



Jackson, a WMC Action News 5 employee, was in the restaurant on East Shelby Drive around midnight. She hid underneath her table after she heard five gunshots.



“I told my boyfriend, 'he's still in here. He's still in here,'” Jackson said.

Jackson feared the worst when she saw the suspect, gun in hand, walk toward her.



“He started kind of calmly walking around IHOP so that's when I just thought he was not finished,” Jackson said.



Before the shooter could reach them, Jackson and her boyfriend escaped through the side exit.



Meanwhile, the victim lay outside, waiting for help.



“It was just so bad just watching him die right there,” Jackson said.

About six minutes into the Facebook Live video, paramedics arrived on scene.



Jackson thinks this man should be remembered for his courage, helping a woman in trouble.



“I do think that he was hero out of this, trying to help that lady,” Jackson said.



On this Mother's Day, the mother of this 27-year-old man will now be planning a funeral for her son.



“It's really tragic that this happened and I just pray for the family,” Jackson said.

The woman was treated on the scene.

Police said the suspect was last seen walking away from the scene. His description has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Managers at the restaurant said they are closed for cleanup.

IHOP's spokesperson Patrick Lenow released the following statement on behalf of the company:

We are shocked by this senseless violence. Priority is always the well-being of guests and employees. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. The owner of this location is actively cooperating with the police in their investigation, and because the investigation is ongoing all other questions should be directed to them.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.