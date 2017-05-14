Man critically injured in Frayser shooting

A man was critically injured after he was shot in Frayser on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Corning Avenue.

Police said the victim was shot by a woman that he knows; however, officers did not specify their relationship.

The man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officers said the woman is not in custody at this time.

