Fireworks cause disturbance on Beale St. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fireworks cause disturbance on Beale St.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Fireworks caused a disturbance on Beale Street early Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

It happened just before 1 a.m.

Police said no one was injured.

Officers do not know who set the fireworks off at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly