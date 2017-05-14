Drake escorts cousin, date to Fairley High School prom in style

A man is dead and two other people were injured after a shootout inside the IHOP on East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven.More >>
Fairley High School got a surprise visitor at their prom—rapper Drake!More >>
Fireworks caused a disturbance on Beale Street early Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was critically injured after he was shot in Frayser on Sunday morning.More >>
If you wanted a taste of great food without the restaurant hassle, the Liberty Bowl was the place to be Saturday!More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.More >>
