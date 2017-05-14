Drake escorts cousin, date to Fairley High School prom in style

Fairley High School got a surprise visitor at their prom—rapper Drake!

Drake escorted his cousin, Jalaah Moore, and her date to the prom in style.

The rapper flew in on Saturday, ordered the couple a white Rolls Royce to take them to prom, and paid for their matching outfits, according to TMZ.

Not only did Drake spoil his cousin and her date, he stayed at their prom and hung out.

Jalaah posted a picture to her Instagram with the quote, “best day ever,” and tagged Drake.

Drake continued the prom festivities by throwing Jalaah a party at Hard Rock Cafe.

