New parents welcome baby born on Mother’s Day

Welcome to the world, Demarcus Jeffries Junior! (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A Mid-South mom got the best Mother’s Day present you could ask for – the birth of her son!

He came into the world Sunday morning right as the clock struck midnight, a true Mother’s Day baby.

“Right on time, he was born at exactly 12:07 this morning,” said Jasmine Williams. “What better gift could you ask for on Mother’s Day, than a precious little baby?”

Williams said her baby boy wasn’t due until Monday, but her water broke around 10:30 on Saturday night.

About an hour and a half later, her son made his debut!

“It was very fast,” she said, “Very painful but fast.”

Demarcus Jeffries Junior is doing well. He spent a lot of time Sunday in the nursery as doctors and nurses at Methodist South Hospital in Whitehaven wanted to ensure he was breathing okay.

The eight pound, six ounce little boy’s arrival on May 14 also has special meaning for his father.

“My mama passed, and this is the actual day she got buried today, and he got born today, so it’s actually a blessing,” said Demarcus Jeffries Senior.

